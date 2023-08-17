Tents of the Ottoman Empire welcome children during the earthquake

Kahramanmaraş, a town in Türkiye, has been affected by recent earthquakes. Families who were affected and sought refuge in Bursa's Keles district are currently hosting their children in tents set up in Kocayayla, located at the foot of Uludağ. In collaboration between the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and the Keles Municipality, a camp has been organized for children aged 11-15. This camp offers activities like archery, horseback riding, tent-building, and marbling (ebru), taking place on the approximately 500 acres of meadows in Kocayayla, located on the southern slopes of Uludağ. Children residing in 16 authentic 'Boz-Üy' tents, brought from Kyrgyzstan about 6 years ago and symbolizing historical Turkic states, are participating in various artistic and sports activities. They are also learning about the historical significance of the region, which was used for preparing for battles during the establishment period of the Ottoman Empire. Under the guidance of instructors, the children both learn and enjoy their time in the camp. There are currently 21 boys in the camp, and after their program concludes, girls will also be hosted in the same region. Rumeysa Kocadere, a Specialist from the Training Division of the AFAD Provincial Directorate, mentioned that the camp is intended to create a strong connection between the children and the city of Bursa, as well as to provide the children with positive memories of their stay. Activities include horseback riding, archery, marbling, as well as practical skills such as using radios, tying knots, and setting up tents. The instructors also educate the children about the historical importance of Kocayayla. The camp provides lodging, food, transportation, and other needs for the children, with the support of both government and non-government organizations. Keles Mayor Mehmet Keskin noted that Kocayayla was where Osman Gazi, the founder of the Ottoman Empire, prepared his army before conquering Bursa. The region, also known for hosting the wedding of Orhan Gazi and Nilüfer Hatun, sees significant visitor numbers on weekends. Necati Berat Bayezit, one of the camp's participants, mentioned that he came to Bursa from Hatay a week after the earthquake, which caused significant damage to his home. He praised the camp for providing a fun and educational experience, mentioning that they learned historical facts and made new friends. Overall, the camp in Kocayayla serves not only as a recreational space but also as a place where children can learn about their history and form positive memories despite challenging circumstances.