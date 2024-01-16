 Contact Us

Skin Fasting: Taking a break from products for glowing skin?

Skin fasting is a skincare method that utilizes a gentle facial cleanser and products enriched with hyaluronic acid. The goal of this approach is to eliminate chemical-based products and maintain the skin's natural sebum balance. Following cleansing and moisturizing with these products, you can enhance the routine by utilizing a pure clay mask. By allowing the skin to function naturally, skin fasting can result in a healthier and more radiant complexion.

Published 16.01.2024 22:24
Skin fasting is a skincare process supported by a natural facial cleansing gel and products containing hyaluronic acid.
