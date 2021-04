'Resurrection Ertuğrul' motivates Pakistani family to visit Turkey

Impressed by the popular Turkish TV series "Diriliş Ertuğrul" ("Resurrection Ertuğrul"), a British family of Pakistani descent living in the United Kingdom traveled thousands of kilometers to visit the tomb of Ertuğrul Ghazi, the father of the Ottoman Empire's founder Osman I, in the northwestern Turkish province of Bilecik's Söğüt district.

