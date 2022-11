Rare pink auroras after solar storm causes hole in magnetosphere

A tour group in Norway spotted the stunning light show on November 3. The light show, known as the aurora, lasted for around 2 minutes. "These were the strongest pink auroras I have seen in more than a decade of leading tours," the group leader said. "It was a humbling experience." This is a rare event caused by highly energetic solar particles penetrating deeper into the atmosphere than normal.

