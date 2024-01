Photographs of Palestine from archive of Sultan Abdulhamid II

The Palestinian territories, including Jerusalem, were quite important for the Ottoman Empire. Shortly after the discovery of photography, the use of photographs became widespread in the Ottoman lands. Sultan Abdulhamid II, known for his interest in photography, support for developments in the field, and his own photography skills, ordered the documentation of Palestine.

