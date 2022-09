'Lord of the Rings' prequel sets Prime Video viewership record

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" premiered on Amazon's streaming service on Friday in more than 240 countries and territories. The series takes place in J.R.R. Tolkien's fictional Middle-earth at a time known as the Second Age, a period 4,000 years before the events in the "Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" novels and films.