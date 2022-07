How to safeguard the memory of Srebrenica genocide

Today marks the 27th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide, the most brutal phase of the three-and-a-half-year genocide committed against Bosniaks in Bosnia and Herzegovina from 1992 to 1995. On 11 July, the remains of 50 Bosniak victims will be laid to rest in Srebrenica.

