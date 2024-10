Lake Beyşehir's Chechen Island in Türkiye seeks new owner

A 550,000-square-meter island in Lake Beyşehir, Türkiye's largest freshwater lake, is for sale at $9 per square meter, totaling around 165 million lira. Known as "Chechen Island," it features agricultural and livestock activities and is drawing interest from investors.

Published 01.10.2024 11:55





