TEKNOFEST kicks off in Adana, showcasing aviation and technology innovations

The Aviation, Space, and Technology Festival (TEKNOFEST) has officially opened in Adana, welcoming its first visitors. Organized by the Türkiye Technology Team Foundation, the festival features a wide range of activities, including advanced technology simulations, aerial displays, and various competitions, aiming to engage participants of all ages.

Published 02.10.2024 13:56





