Grand wedding celebration: Alara Mildon ties the knot in Monaco

Miller Holding's Chairman of the Board, Mert Mildon, and Fatoş Mildon's daughter, Alara Mildon, who is known for her prominent presence in high society and on social media, got married to her one-year partner, Doğukan Dudaroğlu, in a spectacular wedding held in Monaco over the weekend.

Agencies and A News / Life Published 16.08.2023 13:06





