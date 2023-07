From passion to obsession: Ankara man's vast collection of 4,000 toy cars

Emre Balcı, a 35-year-old resident of Ankara, has taken his passion for toy cars to new heights, transforming it into an all-encompassing "collectors" obsession. His remarkable collection, consisting of approximately 4,000 toy cars from various countries, is meticulously preserved in a dedicated room of his house.

Agencies and A News / Life Published 20.07.2023 14:37 Share This Album





Subscribe