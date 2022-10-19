Disaster that covers the earth: Reinforced concrete

Mankind had discovered reinforced concrete as "the invention of the century", a material that he could build more easily and get faster results. However, this was in reality the secular title of an army of destruction, the effect of which will be understood years later to cause great problems in health, life, psychology, sociology, and many other fields as well. Architect Tufan Okul analyzed for ANews.com.tr the impact of the reinforced concrete for nature and humanity.

