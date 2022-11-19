Design for gigantic floating city could make it world's largest boat

This new luxury boat, called Pangeos, will cost a whopping $8 billion to construct, according to the designers Lazzarini. It is named after Pangea, a supercontinent that existed from 200 million to 335 million years ago. It's no wonder the structure is so expensive when, if funded, it will become the largest floating structure ever built. The structure, which looks like something a Bond villain would have, would be 550 meters (1,800 feet) long and 610 meters (2,000 feet) wide.

Published 19.11.2022 10:38 Share This Album





Subscribe