Citizen rescues endangered birds stranded in flood mud

Erzincan's Üzümlü district, after the flood, work was carried out to clean the roads using construction machinery. During these operations, three 'bee-eater' birds stuck in the mud were found. A citizen who noticed that the birds couldn't fly entered the mud to rescue them, washed them one by one, and cleaned them. The bee-eater bird, which is endangered, is listed as 'Least Concern' on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.