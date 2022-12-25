 Contact Us

Avatar 3 rough cut 9-hours long, causes clash between Cameron, Disney

According to the sources of Jeff Sneider, critic and columist for LA Magazine, James Cameron would have presented a first version of the third part of the saga to Disney and would have done so in recent weeks. But the main issue here is not in the existence of that rough cut, but rather in its duration. According to Sneider, the first cut of Avatar 3 lasts 9 hours and would have caused a slight clash between Cameron and Disney.

Published 25.12.2022 10:31
Jeff Sneider, critic and columnist for LA Magazine, has appeared on one of the podcasts and reported that there is already a rough cut of Avatar 3 circulating around.
