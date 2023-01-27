 Contact Us

Astronomers discover a 'bear' on Mars

Pareidolia is the name given to the tendency of people to see familiar objects in random ways. This time, this state of perception appeared on a rock on Mars, far from Earth.

Published 27.01.2023 09:35
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captured a similar image of a bear silhouette on a rock on the Red Planet.
