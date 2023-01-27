Astronomers discover a 'bear' on Mars

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captured a similar image of a bear silhouette on a rock on the Red Planet. Pareidolia is the name given to the tendency of people to see familiar objects in random ways. This time, this state of perception appeared on a rock on Mars, far from Earth. Scanning the Martian surface on December 12, the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter satellite discovered a rock formation on the planet's surface that exactly matches the facial features of a bear. The silhouette of the bear's face is a scaled version of the image. The original image is roughly 2,000 meters wide. It is not the first time that an interesting formation has been detected on the Red Planet. Similar structures such as smiling human faces, elephants and birds have been detected in images from Mars before.