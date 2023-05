A symbol of abundance and blessing, Hidrellez celebrated across many cultures

Hidrellez, celebrated on May 5 and May 6, symbolizes the revival of nature, making the land fruitful, getting rid of troubles, and meeting of the prophets Hizir (al-Khidr) and Ilyas (Elijah).

Anadolu Agency / Life Published 05.05.2023 21:35 Share This Album





Subscribe