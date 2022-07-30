 Contact Us

76 million years old dinosaur skeleton sold for $6 million

This skeleton that belongs to the Gorgosaurus race, the cousin of T-rex, was discovered in 2018, and it found a buyer from $6 million.

Published 30.07.2022 15:52
