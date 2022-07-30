76 million years old dinosaur skeleton sold for $6 million

This skeleton that belongs to the Gorgosaurus race, the cousin of T-rex, was discovered in 2018, and it found a buyer from $6 million. The auction that was held by Sotheby's in New York was home to the second dinosaur skeleton, that the company sold. Before this, a T-rex dinosaur fossil named Sue which was in the Field Museum in Chicago, was sold for $8,36m. It is estimated that there is around 20 Gorgosaurus fossil found to date. This one is the only Gorgosaurus that belongs to private hands. This monster that lived 77 million years ago, was a bit smaller than its cousin T-rex, but it was considerably faster and had a strong jaw. Gorgosaurus' has also a hand with two fingers. This fossil, discovered in a private land in Montana, US, is 3 meters tall, 6,6 meters long and consists of 79 pieces.