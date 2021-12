1,600-year-old weaving workshop unearthed in southeastern Turkey

Archeologists have discovered a 1,600-year-old weaving workshop along with weight stones used to turn wool into rope during excavation work in Perrhe, an ancient city in the kingdom of Commagene, the remains of which are located in the Turkish city of Adıyaman.

Published 03.12.2021 16:48 Share This Album





Subscribe