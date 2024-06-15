Dhikr: A divine gift that keeps Muslims spiritually alive and purifies the heart

One of the actions that distinguishes a person, makes them valuable in the sight of the Almighty, and constantly supports them on the journey to becoming a perfect human being is the remembrance of Allah. Dhikr, which means salvation from heedlessness and awakening, is an action performed with both the tongue and the heart. The concept mentioned in many verses is essentially about 'remembering.' 'These are the believers, those who find tranquility in the remembrance of Allah. Indeed, it is in the remembrance of Allah that hearts find peace.' (Quran, Surah Ar-Ra'd, 13:28) Remembering Allah, mentioning Him, is not only the nourishment of the heart but also a source of peace for us. In Islam, there are specific conditions for every act of worship. Muslims remember Allah at all times, even while engaging in matters of wealth, children, trade, and worldly affairs. The Quran mentions that those who remember Allah less have hardened hearts. 'O you who have believed, when you encounter a company [from the enemy forces], stand firm and remember Allah much that you may be successful.' (Quran, Surah Al-Anfal, 8:45) Reading the Quran, our guide in life, and consistently performing the five daily prayers, which are obligatory upon us, are among the most beautiful and most acceptable forms of remembrance in the sight of Allah. The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) loved gatherings of remembrance, and places where he was present became like places where the name of Allah was constantly mentioned. The words of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) about remembrance and the people of remembrance paved the way for the emergence of various forms of remembrance among Muslims in the following centuries. The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) likened dhikr circles and gatherings to gardens of paradise, presenting the remembrance of Allah as a prescription for salvation.