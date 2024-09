Central Asia's largest mosque shines in Kazakhstan's capital

The Grand Nur-Sultan Mosque in Kazakhstan's capital stands as Central Asia's largest mosque, with its striking sky-blue dome, 62 meters in diameter, and four towering minarets, each reaching 134 meters. The mosque, reflecting the colors of the Kazakh flag, is a stunning architectural landmark in Astana.

A News / World Published 15.09.2024 11:58





