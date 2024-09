'Mawlid Al-Nabi' celebrates across Türkiye

Türkiye celebrated Mawlid Al-Nabi with events across the country, including special programs in Istanbul's major mosques and across cities like Edirne and Ankara. Worshippers gathered to pray, recite the Quran, and experience the spiritual atmosphere of the occasion.

A News / Turkey Published 15.09.2024 09:58 Share This Album





Subscribe