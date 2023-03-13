 Contact Us

EU grants protected status for Turkish dessert ‘Antakya Künefesi’

"Antakya Künefesi is one of the few desserts that contain cheese" in Türkiye, the European Commission explained in a statement announcing the decision.

Anadolu Agency / Food
Published 13.03.2023 17:50
The European Union granted on Monday the status of Protected Geographical indication for the Turkish dessert Antakya Künefesi.
