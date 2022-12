Türkiye's long-range indigenous air defense missile, Siper, successfully test-fired after hitting target at 62 miles

"A New Year's gift to our nation as we enter the Turkish Century from our defense industry," Ismail Demir -- the head of Türkiye's Defense Industries Presidency -- said in a social media post on Saturday while referring to the long-range indigenous air defense missile, Siper, which was successfully test-fired.

Published 31.12.2022 14:40





