 Contact Us

Türkiye's Baykar to deliver drones to Kuwait in $370 million deal

Türkiye is set to deliver an undisclosed number of armed drones to Kuwait in a contract worth $370 million, Turkish defence firm Baykar said on Wednesday.

Published 18.01.2023 19:39
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 6
Türkiye is set to deliver an undisclosed number of armed drones to Kuwait in a contract worth $370 million, Turkish defence firm Baykar said on Wednesday.
Microsoft to expand ChatGPT access amid OpenAI investment rumors
German energy firm expects final village demolition in coming days
World's richest 1% gets 2/3 of $42 trillion in new wealth: Oxfam
Thousands of Portuguese teachers take to Lisbon streets to demand higher wages
Tesla slashes car prices in US, Europe, pressuring rivals