Turkish Airlines unveils new commercial that Kerem Bürsin acted a part

Turkish Airlines (THY) is inviting the world to embark on a journey of discovery through its latest commercial, featuring the talented actor Kerem Bürsin. The commercial beautifully highlights that Türkiye is home to a wealth of historical and cultural heritage, as well as natural wonders waiting to be explored.

Published 05.10.2023 18:56





