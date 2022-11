Türkiye sees record applications for solar, wind-based storage projects

Türkiye's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA) received 909 applications for the installation of approximately $110 billion worth of solar and wind-based storage facility investments. Under the new regulation, investors who commit to installing electricity storage will also be able to apply for a pre-license to build the equivalent installed power of solar and wind.

