Turkish-made armored vehicle Yoruk makes splash at G-20 summit in Indonesia

The Yoruk 4x4, produced by Nurol Makina, a Turkish military industry maker of armored land vehicles, performed its maiden assignment in Indonesia while getting ready to join the inventory of the Indonesian security forces. As part of security measures at the summit, Brimob, the elite special operations and tactical unit of the Indonesian security forces utilized the Yoruk 4X4.

Published 16.11.2022 16:55 Share This Album





Subscribe