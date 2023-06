Turkish-made Anka UAVs set to assume duties in various countries

The Anka, a medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) class unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) manufactured in Türkiye, is now poised to be deployed in other nations. This Turkish-made UAV, known for its endurance and operational capabilities, is expected to assume duties in various countries beyond its country of origin.

Anadolu Agency / Economy Published 21.06.2023 15:40





