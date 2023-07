Turkish Defense Industry unveils upgraded ''Azab'' kamikaze drone

The Turkish defense industry is set to showcase the latest version of its multi-purpose kamikaze drone, Azab, for the first time. The "loitering munition" and kamikaze UAV systems have been enhanced with new solutions, demonstrating the industry's commitment to innovation.

Agencies and A News / Economy Published 24.07.2023 11:40





