Turkish combat drone Bayraktar Akıncı B 'met the sky'

Turkish major unmanned aerial vehicle producer, Baykar, successfully tested a new model combat drone, Bayraktar Akıncı B, on Tuesday. 'Bayraktar Akıncı B met the sky!' Baykar said on Twitter, While the previous model, Akıncı A, has 900-horsepower (hp), the new model has 1,500-hp via two 750-hp engines. Baykar's chief technology officer Selçuk Bayraktar said Akıncı B is the most powerful and combat-capable armed UAV in its class in the world. General manager Haluk Bayraktar said Baykar completed export agreements with two countries for the new model. After Akıncı B, 1,900-hp Akıncı C model will soon be in the skies, he added.