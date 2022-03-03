 Contact Us

Turkish combat drone Bayraktar Akıncı B 'met the sky'

Turkish major unmanned aerial vehicle producer, Baykar, successfully tested a new model combat drone, Bayraktar Akıncı B, on Tuesday.

Published 03.03.2022 01:37
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 6
Turkish major unmanned aerial vehicle producer, Baykar, successfully tested a new model combat drone, Bayraktar Akıncı B, on Tuesday.
Boeing invests millions for the air taxi project
Not Android, not iOS, PinePhone Pro works with Linux
Winnebago presents its first electric RV
This is the app that ISS uses to take photos of the Earth
The futuristic flying vehicle made its first test flight