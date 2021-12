Turkey's locally-produced HISAR 0+ missile defense system successfully hits target aircraft in test firing

The HISAR O+ missile defense system, which reached the stage of mass production in July, has successfully hit target aircraft in test firing, the Defense Ministry said Sunday. In a statement posted on Twitter, the ministry said that the test-fire was carried out at the Aksaray Shooting Range on Dec. 24, 2021, from an Autonomous Missile Launching System.

