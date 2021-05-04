 Contact Us

Turkey successfully test-fires locally-made HISAR-A missile

Turkey has successfully test-fired indigenously produced HISAR-A missile in the central province of Aksaray, the National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

Published 04.05.2021 15:08
