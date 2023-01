TOGG introduces smart device-integrated digital asset wallet

"This innovative solution is the first of its kind in the world, providing bank-grade security for users and enabling unlimited use cases such as Smart Device Passport, service history, valuable part tracking, carbon footprint and emission record, and insurance claims and supply chain authentication via smart contracts," TOGG said in a statement.

Published 09.01.2023 14:53





