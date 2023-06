This is the impressive skyscraper Bugatti is to build in Dubai

In a few years, other projects that are under construction will be added to the skyscrapers in Dubai and one of them is a residential skyscraper designed to store Bugatti sports cars. The construction is being carried out by the Emirati real estate development company Binghatti and will have 182 apartments spread over 42 floors, in Business Bay, an area close to the Dubai Opera and the Burj Khalifa.

Published 14.06.2023 11:46 Share This Album





Subscribe