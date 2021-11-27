This black hole is 11 times bigger than the Sun

A new black hole was discovered in space with a size 11 times bigger than the Sun's mass, located in a binary system within the Large Magellanic Cloud galaxy. The black hole was given the name of NGC 1850 BH1 and it was spotted while observing the movement of the star that is near it. As you might know, black holes cannot be observed in plain sight, which is why astronomers resort to more complicated analysis systems and especially focus on the incidents of the masses around them. In the case of NGC 1850 BH1, the scientist group from the University of Göttingen used the MUSE telescope from the European observatory to be able to study the movement of a star that is almost five times bigger than the Sun. This star is another object of the binary system and its behavior had been analyzed for years. The astronomers discovered that this star had a very particular movement, which revealed that there is a black hole even though it is not seen directly. Doctor Stefan Dreizler also confirms this and says 'When black holes form a system with another star, they affect the movement of the star in a very subtle but detectable way.' NGC 1850 BH1 is the first black hole that is placed in a group that has relatively young stars. For example, this one is 100 million years old. We can also say that the discovery will be helpful in the initial mass study, a process that occurs during the formation phase of the stars.