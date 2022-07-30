 Contact Us

The gas war between Russia and the West

Natural gas has emerged as a weapon of war between Russia and Europe since Moscow's February 24 invasion of Ukraine. Here is how the stand-off developed.

Published 30.07.2022 11:49
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 9
Natural gas has emerged as a weapon of war between Russia and Europe since Moscow's February 24 invasion of Ukraine. Here is how the stand-off developed:
Baykar donates TB2 drones to Ukraine after Polish funding campaign
In light of Israeli blockade, sea only means of existence for many Gazans
Cost of living crisis? Consumers keep spending for now
Şahin Physical Destruction System developed for destruction of mini-micro UAVs
Canadian Crowdfund aims to buy Turkish combat drone for Ukraine