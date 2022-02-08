 Contact Us

The futuristic flying vehicle made its first test flight

Bellwether Industries has recently published images and a video of the first test flight of the Volar, its innovative flying vehicle which was tested in Dubai.

Published 08.02.2022 23:43
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 4
Bellwether Industries has recently published images and a video of the first test flight of the Volar, its innovative flying vehicle which was tested in Dubai.
World's largest black diamond to go under hammer in UK
Airbnb looks for a person who will live in Sicily one year for free
Take control of Dragon 2 spaceship with the SpaceX simulator
CES 2022: From smart home to connected mobility
WASP-103b: First exoplanet with the shape of a rugby ball