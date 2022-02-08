The futuristic flying vehicle made its first test flight

Bellwether Industries has recently published images and a video of the first test flight of the Volar, its innovative flying vehicle which was tested in Dubai. According to the Londoner company, this aircraft might mark a revolution within the flying vehicle field in the next decade. The vehicle is expected to be released in 2028. The executives of the project intend to make Volar a means for carrying out sustainable intercity trips. The final version of the vehicle will have 3.2 meters of width and it will be able to transport up to five passengers. Although this prototype was presented in aerial ferries, like Dubai Airshow, the recent demonstration was the first time that the vehicle could actually fly. According to The Daily Mail, this test flight was carried out in November, but the images were released recently. The aircraft was elevated approximately four meters in the air and it was able to fly at a velocity of 40 km per hour. In total, the company realized eight flights in the open air. Previously it had tried a prototype in closed laboratories which allowed to observe the stability and the controls of the vehicle. In a press release, Bellwether Industries pointed out that 'the future of the human being will be in the air. Our mission is to provide the most compatible Urban Air Mobility (UAM) solution for intracity travels.' So far, the company did not reveal how much this air vehicle will cost, ensuring at the same time that it 'won't be more expensive than a car.' The problem is that they did not specify what kind of car they talk about, and even some of the company's executives acknowledge that especially the first model of Volar won't be exactly economic.