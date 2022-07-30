Test production of first Turkish electric car Togg begins

The test production of the first Turkish electric car has begun, according to a post shared by the official Twitter account of Togg. The post shared on Saturday included the Turkish Minister of Trade Mehmet Muş in a test drive of the car. With an aim to create a 100% Turkish brand and lay a foundation in the Turkish mobility ecosystem, Togg cars will be ready for mass production in the last quarter of 2022. After the completion of technical qualification (homologation) tests, it is planned to be in the C-segment electric SUV market, at the end of the first quarter of 2023. Then, Sedan and Hatchback models of the car, again in the C-Segment, will go into production. In the following years, with the B-SUV and C-MPV joining the family, the product range that consists of 5 models with the same DNA will be completed. Togg is planning to produce 1 million vehicles with the production of 5 different models from a single platform until 2030.