Tesla slashes car prices in US, Europe, pressuring rivals

The basic variant of the Model Y compact SUV now costs €44,890 ($48,553), €9,100 less than before, Tesla announced on Friday. The entry-level price of the Model 3 dropped by €6,000 to €43,990. Tesla had already lowered prices in the US the day before.

Published 14.01.2023 09:51





