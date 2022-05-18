 Contact Us

Spot a UFO? The Pentagon wants to know

If you see an unidentified flying object in the air, let the Pentagon know &mdash; and officials have promised to take you seriously.

DPA / Economy
Published 18.05.2022 11:05
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 10
If you see an unidentified flying object in the air, let the Pentagon know &mdash; and officials have promised to take you seriously.
Russia to revive 'legendary' Soviet-era car Moskvich after Renault exit
Facebook: from Harvard dorm to global phenomenon
What's the impact if Europe cuts off Russian oil?
Thousands of people join May Day protests across France to demand social justice
Turkish UAV ‘Jackal’ to be used in UK