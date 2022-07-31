Samsung readies new feature to hide data during repair process

Samsung is hoping to put an end to possible data leaks during the repair processes of phones with its new feature, Repair Mod. According to a press release found by SamMobile from the Korean website of the company, the mode will give limited access to technicians to the innards of the phone so that they don't reach private info while still being able to access enough to be able to fix it. The feature will be introduced first to Galaxy S21 mobile phone in South Korea and then is planned to be expanded to other models in the future. The translated press release says that the feature is going to be switched on through the section 'Battery and Device Care', within the built-in Settings app. Following this step, the phone will restart itself in Repair Mode, where the accounts, photos, and messages of the user will no longer be seen. In this process, only the default installed apps will be accessible and only the user will be able to decide when to turn off Repair Mode. Samsung has not yet confirmed whether the Repair Mode is going to arrive in other regions or which models will give support to the feature.