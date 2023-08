At Sabiha Gökçen Airport, the city's airport, during the first weekend of August, specifically on August 4th, 5th, and 6th, a total of 2,091 flights were conducted, accommodating a total of 389,620 passengers. On August 6th, a record-breaking number of 131,052 passengers were reached from 713 domestic and international flights, marking the highest passenger count ever recorded. Additionally, the highest number of departing international passengers reached 36,830, contributing to a total of 72,566 international passengers, setting a new record for outbound international travelers.