Russian oligarch Abramovich's superyacht docks in Turkish tourist resort of Marmaris

Two luxury superyachts owned by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich have docked in Turkey, local media reported Tuesday. Western nations are impounding such assets with links to wealthy Russians as part of efforts to pressure President Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine. Abramovich was among the individuals listed under new sanctions adopted by the European Union last week.

Published 22.03.2022 12:36





