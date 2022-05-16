 Contact Us

Russia to revive 'legendary' Soviet-era car Moskvich after Renault exit

The plant, which Sobyanin said had a "long and glorious history", will be repurposed to produce the Moskvich brand of passenger cars that were last manufactured two decades ago. "The foreign owner has decided to close the Moscow Renault plant. It has the right to do this, but we cannot allow thousands of workers to be left without work. In 2022, we will open a new page in the history of the Moskvich," Sobyanin said on his blog.

A Soviet-era car brand the "Moskvich" could make a surprise comeback in Russia, as Moscow takes over assets belonging to Renault following the French carmaker's exit from the country.
