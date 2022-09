- GERMANY German forest companies have started to use GPS trackers to prevent wood theft as the energy crisis is deepening in the country. According to local media reports, many companies are facing a growing number of timber thefts and seeking ways to counter them with new measures. "Unfortunately, rising energy prices are increasingly tempting people to steal firewood," forest company ForstBW's chief executive Max Reger told Forstpraxis magazine. The GPS trackers used by the company is allowing the employees to check the position of the wood at any time.