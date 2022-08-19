 Contact Us

Rebranded Starbucks reopens in Russia under name Stars Coffee

The first cafe of the Starbucks chain reopened under the new name Stars Coffee in the center of the Russian capital Moscow on Thursday.

Published 19.08.2022 11:53
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 6
The first cafe of the Starbucks chain reopened under the new name Stars Coffee in the center of the Russian capital Moscow on Thursday.
New Jersey beach town museum offers retro thrills for pinball fans
Turkish drones bring about 'new way' in defence: Hungary
68-meter long superyacht 'The Ragnar' in Fethiye, Türkiye
This San Francisco trash can costs $20K, takes years to make
First domestic multi-rotor mini UAV deliveries made to Turkish army