Perseverance discovered in Mars “something never seen before”

After it stopped functioning in October due to solar conjunction, NASA's exploration rover Perseverance has restarted its investigations. The primary objective of the vehicle is to discover signs of three-billion-years-old life on Mars. In this process, the robot will be drilling an enigmatic rock stratified in the Jezero crater, which is quite close to where the vehicle landed at the beginning of the year. For this mission, Perseverance will be using a special device, an abrasive tool placed in its robotic arm to labor on the rock. According to the officials of the mission, the latest discovery of the vehicle is a small triangle that may have many interpretations, but the scientists still aren't sure about what it could be. What they know, though, is that it is something we as humans have never seen before. 'Peering inside to look at something no one's ever seen. I've abraded a small patch of this rock to remove the surface layer and get a look underneath,' the team responsible for the robot shared on Twitter. 'Zeroing in on my next target for #SamplingMars,' the post added, adding photos of the planet. There is another possibility here that could disappoint the scientists too. Since there is a lot of other white spots in the area, the piece in question might just be another random piece of the rock. Either way, we can say that the discoveries caused a lot of excitement and hope in a general sense considering it is known that the Jezero hosted a lake approximately 3.700 billion years ago.