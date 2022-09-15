 Contact Us

Patagonia founder gives away company to save planet

Yvon Chouinard, 83, could have sold the brand -- valued at $3 billion, according to The New York Times -- or taken it public. Instead, he, his wife and their two children agreed to transfer all of Patagonia's voting shares, or stock that gives the holder voting rights, in the company to a trust in charge of ensuring the brand's environmental values are respected. All of Patagonia's nonvoting shares have been transferred to a nonprofit dedicated to fighting against climate change and for nature protection and conservation. Company profits will also be donated to the nonprofit.

Published 15.09.2022
The founder of outdoor retailer Patagonia, known for his environmental stances, announced Wednesday he has given away his company in an effort to do even more for the planet.
