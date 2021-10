One more country set to purchase Turkey's locally-made Bayraktar TB2 drones

In his first annual press conference in the capital Bishkek, President Sadir Caparov confirmed the statement made by Gen. Kamchibek Tasiyev, chairman of the Kyrgyzstan National Security State Committee, that they have ordered Turkey's Bayraktar TB2 drones.

Published 23.10.2021 18:01





